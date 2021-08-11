Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Taika Waititi Teases His ‘Star Wars’ Movie: “It Feels Very Me”

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaika Waititi, both the person and the director, has never been shy about showing off his unbridled personality. Joining the Marvel machine with Thor: Ragnarok could have spelled creative doom for the bubbly talent, but he still managed to inject his lively energy into the proceedings and is already well on his way to doing the same with the sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. On top of everything else, Waititi also has a secretive Star Wars project on the docket and, thankfully, fans can rest assured that it’ll remain Taika Waititi through and through.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Phil Lord
Person
James Gunn
Person
Colin Trevorrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Marvel#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taika Waititi won’t give up on his Akira live action movie

Taika Waititi says that keep trying have his live-action movie about Akira made, even though he’s tied to directing other movies. Taika Waititi is still hoping to make a live-action Akira movie for Warner Bros. Pictures. Waititi spoke to WIRED UK about the many films he has to direct after...
TV SeriesGazette

Taika Waititi produced Indigenous comedy filled with unique humor | TV Review

Cast: Zahn McClarnon (“Doctor Sleep,” “Barkskins”), Sarah Podemski (“Tin Star,” “Love Alaska”), Kirk Fox (“Parks and Recreation”) and newcomers D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. Airs: First season premieres Monday exclusively on FX on Hulu. The premise: A year after the loss of their friend Daniel, a...
Movieswmleader.com

Taika Waititi Birthday Special: From Boy to Thor Ragnarok, 5 Best Films of the Director Ranked As per IMDb (LatestLY Exclusive)

With how fast Taika Waititi’s career has taken off, it seems well deserved considering how great his films have been. One of the most sought after director’s in Hollywood right now, Taika has built up his name by directing some amazing comedies. His brand of humour is unique and it is that Kiwi vibe of his that bolsters his movies so much. Coming off from directing small comedies to large scale blockbusters, Taika surely is living the best life right now. Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson’s ‘Kissing’ Photos After Partying All-Night Go Viral; Check Out the Fans Reactions!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Free Guy star teases Marvel and Star Wars surprises in new movie

Ryan Reynolds' new movie Free Guy sees the actor as a non-player character (NPC) in an open world video game called Free City who suddenly becomes self-aware. The film is chocked full of surprises, and Reynolds has already implored fans to keep the movie's secrets so as not to spoil it for others before they get chance to check it out for themselves.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Taika Waititi's Secret The Suicide Squad Role Has Been Revealed

*The following story will contain MAJOR spoilers for the new movie The Suicide Squad, so stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen it. *. The sprawling cast of James Gunn’s all-star production The Suicide Squad doesn’t really need to add more names to attract one’s attention. When the opening credits already include Sylvester Stallone, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba and Viola Davis, you have heavy hitters. But there was always one announced cast member whose role remained a mystery… until now.
MoviesETOnline.com

James Gunn Teases Taika Waititi's Original Role in 'The Suicide Squad' (Exclusive)

Minor-ish spoilers below for The Suicide Squad. Taika Waititi's name was part of the original cast announcement for James Gunn's semi-sequel, semi-reboot, totally-its-own-thing take on The Suicide Squad. But when the director eventually unveiled who was playing who in the movie, Waititi's role went conspicuously undisclosed. At the time, we...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Taika Waititi and Flash Gordon? Perfection

Tom Jolliffe on Taika Waititi’s upcoming live action Flash Gordon movie…. Sam J. Jones and Timothy Dalton are chained up in a prison and it seems like doom is certain. Dalton (as Prince Barin) turns to Earthling football hero, Flash and asks, “tell me again about this Houdini…” It’s one of many irreverent gags throughout Mike Hodges’ colourful and camp, Queen soundtrack loaded, B-movie classic, Flash Gordon. The origins go back to Alex Raymond’s comic book series which began in 1934. A heady dose of silly sci-fi. A super-villain in Ming the Merciless, who’d tsk at the incompetence of Thanos and probably evaporate him with a quite ring blast, has his sights set on universal domination. The monkey in the wrench/fly in the soup is Flash Gordon (originally a Polo player but reinvented as football star in Hodges’ version). Initially created to rival Buck Rogers, Gordon’s popularity boomed. Without Flash Gordon, there’d probably be no Star Wars.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Taika Waititi Rumored To Direct DC Movie: Green Lantern?

Hot off his cameo in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, it's now claimed that Taika Waititi is in talks to direct a DC movie. According to the rumor, Taika Waititi, who is known for Marvel's cosmic Thor movies, spoke with James Gunn and various WB executives while on the set of The Suicide Squad as Waititi played the first Ratcatcher, the father of Ratcatcher 2.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Taika Waititi's Flash Gordon Will Be Live Action, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Flash Gordon, and the Hunger Games prequel. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. TAIKA WAITITI’S ANIMATED FLASH GORDON WILL BE LIVE ACTION INSTEAD. In the summer of 2019,...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Galactic News: Taika Waititi Begins Work on Star Wars Film

Creator and director Taika Waititi shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. With his Flash Gordon transitioning from the animated realm to live action, he is now beginning work on his next film that will take place in space. Ever since the announcement of his Star Wars movie, we've not heard much else from the galaxy far, far away. Well, it looks like he's finally working on the project. In fact, he says they've got a story and are moving on to the next phase of the movie. With his work on Thor: Love and Thunder nearly under wraps, he says his focus is shifting to Star Wars. He has previously worked as a director on The Mandalorian:
TV SeriesDecider

‘Reservation Dogs’ Taika Waititi Is “Attracted” to Seeing New Talent on Screen

With Reservation Dogs, Taika Waititi has done it again. Created by Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, FX on Hulu’s latest comedy is just as weird, charming, laugh-out-loud funny, and surprisingly wholesome as What We Do in the the Shadows or Jojo Rabbit. This lovingly crafted world is largely thanks to Reservation Dogs‘ endless stream of delightfully odd supporting characters, the soda-hating cops and all-knowing bicycle twins who make up this world. At the Television Critics Association’s 2021 summer tour, Waititi and Harjo shared what goes into making a great background character and how these people mirror Harjo’s own experience.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Waititi Offers “Akira,” “Star Wars” Updates

Having wrapped both Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the smaller “Next Goal Wins,” director Taika Waititi isn’t resting on his laurels and has multiple projects on the way. Waititi is everywhere right now. Along with starring as the villain in this week’s “Free Guy” and having done a...
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

Rita Ora moving to LA with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is relocating to Los Angeles to live with Taika Waititi. Although the 30-year-old singer and actress splashed out on a lavish new home in London just last year, she has decided that her future is in LA with her 45-year-old director boyfriend Taika. A source told The Sun...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

What is the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie about?

For over a decade, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has presided over some of the best, highest-grossing films to date. Save for some of the latest pandemic-era releases, Marvel was putting out billion-dollar hits with practically every movie they released in the last few years. So, when the news that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy