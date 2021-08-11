Taika Waititi Teases His ‘Star Wars’ Movie: “It Feels Very Me”
Taika Waititi, both the person and the director, has never been shy about showing off his unbridled personality. Joining the Marvel machine with Thor: Ragnarok could have spelled creative doom for the bubbly talent, but he still managed to inject his lively energy into the proceedings and is already well on his way to doing the same with the sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. On top of everything else, Waititi also has a secretive Star Wars project on the docket and, thankfully, fans can rest assured that it’ll remain Taika Waititi through and through.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0