Presidential Election

Our voting rights still need protecting, by Linda Olson Bundy

Keene Sentinel
 7 days ago

On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. The anniversary of this landmark legislation provides the opportunity to reflect back to the initial event, examine the present, and look forward to the future. Although the Fifteenth Amendment outlawed discrimination in voting, African Americans in...

www.sentinelsource.com

The Hill

Moderation no virtue in voting rights fight

The fate of American democracy rests in the hands of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Developments last week add urgency to the call for reforming the filibuster by carving an exception for voting rights legislation. Without such reform, efforts to pass crucial national voting rights legislation (the For the People Act) are doomed. The best way to protect voting rights, ensure election integrity and prevent Trumpist Republicans from rigging future presidential elections is to pass that legislation.
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: The Constitution and The Right To Vote

Article 15 gives the right to vote to people of color....and along came the filibuster to give the Southern States the ability to block that Article. Article 19 gives the right to vote to women; Article 26 gives the right to vote for people 18 and over. What happens to a democracy when THE RIGHT TO VOTE IS TAKEN AWAY FROM THEM by a minority party?
Daily Montanan

DOJ: Pass voting rights protections soon

WASHINGTON—A top Justice Department official on Monday stressed the need for Congress to pass legislation named after the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis in order to protect voting rights across the United States. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke told lawmakers that since a 2013 Supreme Court decision […] The post DOJ: Pass voting rights protections soon appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New legislation protects Native voting rights

In a year where state governments have introduced legislation seemingly making it more difficult for people of color to vote, companion bills have been introduced in Congress that will work to protect voting rights for Native communities. The new legislation introduced Monday afternoon in both the U.S. House of Representatives...
Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Protect Voting Rights

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In the wee hours on Wednesday morning, Republicans once again prevented a vote on the For the People Act, the sweeping democracy reform bill that passed the House in March but was blocked by a Republican filibuster in June.
Voting rights shenanigans

To the editor: Dear Mr. Don Allington: Individual states have primary responsibility for the administration of federal elections. The federal government, however, has significant authority to determine how these elections are run, and may direct states to implement such federal regulations as the federal government provides. This authority can extend to registration, voting, reporting of results, or even more fundamental […]
The Right to Vote is Sacred

Time is running out: I urge Congress to pass Senator Merkley’s S. 1, For the People Act 2021, before the upcoming August recess. The right to vote is sacred. The fundamental right of voter access for all Americans was made possible by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, an historic step forward during the Johnson administration 55 years ago. Black Americans had to fight, kick, scream, and die to get the same voting rights as white Americans all while concurrently fighting for equity in education, employment, and healthcare.
Grieder: Infighting between Democrats doesn't help protect voting rights

At the Texas Capitol, Republicans typically don’t have much difficulty keeping the Democratic minority in check. Sometimes, though, Democrats are perfectly happy to undermine themselves. Such was the case this past week. A quorum to conduct business in the Texas House has yet be achieved in the second special session...
How this top voting rights activist uses business and data to protect the vote

As the leader of the New Georgia Project, the Stacey Abrams–founded civic engagement organization, and its political action arm, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Nsé Ufot is on a mission not just to enroll new voters in her state, but to turn them into what she calls “super voters”—people who show up for each and every election. Since its founding in 2014, the NGP has helped more than 500,000 young people and people of color register to vote across the state, which tipped Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential race and delivered Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate. Ufot is now working to protect these new voters from efforts to suppress them. When Georgia’s state legislators proposed a restrictive voting law earlier this year, Ufot used social media and a digital billboard campaign to call on Georgia- based businesses such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot to denounce the bill. After it passed, the NGP joined with two other groups to sue Georgia’s secretary of state for violating the 14th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Letter: We sacrificed too much to have our voting rights curtailed

I am a former Marine Corps helicopter pilot. I fought in Santo Domingo and Viet Nam. We veterans tend to be patriotic. It is in our nature. We cannot change that. We take issues like voting rights and democracy seriously and have strong opinions on the subject. It is expected. We sacrificed for this country and care about our nation's health.
A War on Voting: The authoritarian agenda removing our Constitutional right to pick representation

You would think we have a right to vote, rather than just a privilege that Republican-controlled states could take away in dozens of different ways. After all, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution references “the right to vote at any election” and even says that any state that violates that right shall lose members of its congressional delegation as punishment.
Letter to the Editor | Must protect voting rights

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is defending new Jim Crow laws. In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican legislators passed laws that shorten polling hours, limit drop boxes, make it harder to get an absentee ballot, ban “drive-thru voting” or allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to evaluate and remove local voting officials who increased turnout with mobile-voting buses and other such efforts.

