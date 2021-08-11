Cancel
Harris County, TX

Court Blocks Arrest Of Houston State Rep. Gene Wu Over Quorum Break

By Paul DeBenedetto, Lucio Vasquez
houstonpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Harris County criminal court judge issued an order Wednesday protecting state Rep. Gene Wu from arrest for his role in breaking quorum in the Texas Legislature. In granting the writ of habeas corpus, the court ordered that the Houston Democrat "be discharged from any attempt to compel his appearance at the Capitol or any attempt to restrain his liberty in compelling his appearance at the Capitol."

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Wu
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quorum#Democrats#Court Blocks Arrest#The Texas Legislature#House#Gop#Republicans#The Texas Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
