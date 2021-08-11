Court Blocks Arrest Of Houston State Rep. Gene Wu Over Quorum Break
A Harris County criminal court judge issued an order Wednesday protecting state Rep. Gene Wu from arrest for his role in breaking quorum in the Texas Legislature. In granting the writ of habeas corpus, the court ordered that the Houston Democrat "be discharged from any attempt to compel his appearance at the Capitol or any attempt to restrain his liberty in compelling his appearance at the Capitol."www.houstonpublicmedia.org
