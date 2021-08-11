Cancel
The Daily Stream: Nothing is As It Seems in the Documentary ‘Misha and the Wolves’

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
Cover picture for the articleThe Pitch: A Belgian immigrant named Misha Defonseca tells her harrowing story: when she was a child during World War II, her parents were arrested by the Nazis, and Misha was taken in by a Catholic family. But Misha was determined to find her mother and father, and so one day she set out on foot, walking across the countryside and into the forest. Eventually, she came across a pack of wolves. Rather than face danger from the animals, Misha became one of the pack, living with the wolves in the wild. Right about now you’re probably thinking, “Some of this sounds unlikely!” Well…

Misha and the Wolves

Misha and the Wolves

"Wow. This was quite a story." So deadpans Joni Soffron, co-founder of a wolf sanctuary in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on what she felt when she first heard Misha Defonseca's extraordinary tale of finding protection in a pack of wolves while walking through Nazi Germany looking for her deported parents. Soffron observed Misha's affinity with the animals at her sanctuary. The two women became friends. Considering how this whole situation played out, as presented in "Misha and the Wolves," a fascinating and sometimes-irritating new documentary directed by Sam Hobkinson, there's a reason Soffron's tone is so deadpan. She earned it. It really is "quite a story."
