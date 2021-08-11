Wilson Shows the Power of Support through Allyship

In May 2020, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear global partnership that made Wilson the official game ball of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL). This new role is something Wilson has taken seriously. Inspired by the idea that a basketball family is one built on competition and respect, on hardwood and blacktop and from streetball to the pros, Wilson is committed to creating a global community – at all levels of competition – that is truly Bonded By Ball.