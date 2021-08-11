Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wilson Shows the Power of Support through Allyship

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2020, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear global partnership that made Wilson the official game ball of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL). This new role is something Wilson has taken seriously. Inspired by the idea that a basketball family is one built on competition and respect, on hardwood and blacktop and from streetball to the pros, Wilson is committed to creating a global community – at all levels of competition – that is truly Bonded By Ball.

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of Support#Wilson Sporting Goods Co#K League#Team Sports#G4g#These Game Changers#Wilson Advisory Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
NBAchatsports.com

For The Love Of Basketball: Former star Monta Ellis pursues NBA comeback

It’s been four years since Monta Ellis stepped on an NBA court. The Indiana Pacers still owe him $2.25 million this coming season, the last of the stretch provision they applied when they waived him and his $11.2 million salary in 2017. “I believe I still have a lot in...
NBABleacher Report

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker Headline 1st NBA 2K22 Ratings

2K Sports announced the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart are among the top-rated players in the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game. The game's publisher revealed the first wave of ratings Wednesday morning featuring both NBA and WNBA...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Chicago Youth Artists and Activists Set to Share their Talents for Social Change

Collaboraction, an ethno-diverse social justice organization that uses theater and performance to incite social change in Chicago, announced The Light, a radical new program dedicated to recruiting, mentoring, introducing and inspiring exceptional Chicago youth artists and activists over the course of a full year. The Light is Collaboration’s debut of its youth education program, focused on outstanding youth artists and change-makers of exceptional message, skill and craft who are eager to be immersed in a deep artistic and scholarly mentorship as part of a year-long, paid creation and performance mentorship program. The Light casting was supported by Claire Simon Casting.
NBAGreenwichTime

A24 Names NBA's J.B. Lockhart as Chief Financial Officer

The heavyweight finance executive comes from a four-year stint at the National Basketball Association. The hire follows on the heels of Variety‘s July report that the prestige art house behind “Spring Breakers” and “Zola” was exploring numerous consolidation options. In some scenarios, including combinations with other existing content houses and some outright acquisitions, the company was eyeing a valuation up to $3 billion.
NBAtheundefeated.com

NBA, NBPA add social justice panel to Rookie Transition Program

As NBA rookies, second-year players, journeymen – and even 2008 second overall draft pick Michael Beasley – competed by day in the Las Vegas Summer League this week, at night the first-year players were in the conference rooms of UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center learning the ropes of being successful in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former NBA All-Star Kyle Korver Reportedly Lands New Coaching Job

It didn’t take long for Kyle Korver to embrace the next chapter of his career. Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Korver has landed a coaching gig in the NBA. Korver, a 17-year veteran, will join the Brooklyn Nets’ coaching staff as a player development assistant coach...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Clippers Announce Partnership With Rewards Platform Socios

The LA Clippers have officially announced a new partnership for the 2021-22 NBA Season. The team is partnering with the rewards platform Socios, one of the leading global blockchain providers for the sports and entertainment industries, in a multi-year deal. "At the Clippers our fans come first, and our relationship...
NBANBC San Diego

NHL Jersey Patch, NBA Virtual Ads Will Clutter Sports Sponsorships in 2023

The National Basketball Association sees a bright future with virtual signage on its courts, which industry insiders estimate is valued at roughly $15,000 per quarter for local ads. On Tuesday, the NHL also added jersey patches to its sponsorship offerings. The NHL secured $676 million in sponsorship money for the...
NBAbeincrypto.com

Houston Rockets Become Latest NBA Team to Partner With Socios

Direct to consumer platform and fan token app Socios has announced its newest professional sports collaboration with more to come this week. The Houston Rockets today released a statement announcing a new partnership with the Socios.com platform. The app allows fans to invest in the teams they love via non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or fan tokens. Now, fans of the Houston Rockets can use blockchain technology to dive deeper into the team they love than ever before.
NBASB Nation

The 13 best rookies at 2021 NBA Summer League, ranked

NBA Summer League is a diehard basketball fan’s dream. Every year, the league congregates in Las Vegas shortly after the draft with teams comprised of young players trying to prove they’re worthy of a roster spot. The main attraction is always the debut of the rookie class, and this year we got to watch a great one take the floor in their NBA jerseys for the first time.
NBA247Sports

What anonymous NBA scouts are saying about Bronny James

With the 2021 NBA Draft officially in the books, scouts are already taking a look ahead to the future college recruiting classes and the top players to come. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is already heavily under the microscope. At just 16 years old, James is currently a 247Sports...
Sportsphillytrib.com

Editorial: Simone Biles shows the power of 'no'

It was the “no” that shook not only the sports world, but several people’s minds. The United States’ ever-winning, enthusiastic and innovative gymnast Simone Biles said “no” to competing in several Olympic events in Tokyo, drawing the ire of many around the world. Critics want to call Biles — who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy