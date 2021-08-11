Why Wellesley’s outdoor water fountains are dry for now
Making adjustments is nothing new for runners training for this fall’s Boston Marathon along the course through Wellesley. One adjustment is finding an alternative to the Wellesley College athletics complex bathroom that had been publicly accessible before the school closed off the campus to outsiders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another is not counting on public water fountains as thirst quenchers along the Washington Street stretch past Hunnewell Fields.theswellesleyreport.com
