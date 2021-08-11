Cancel
Altru announces staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15, but exemptions are available

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Altru Health System has announced it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. This rule will be in effect for all new and current Altru staff, physicians, volunteers and students regardless of work location. Employees can request an exemption for medical, religious or philosophical reasons, and once approved, they will be required to complete educational sessions, regular testing for COVID-19 and follow other safety measures.

