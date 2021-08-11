Cancel
Israel to require U.S. travelers to self-quarantine for seven days

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JERUSALEM) — Beginning Wednesday, all travelers from the United States arriving in Israel will be required to quarantine for seven days, regardless of their vaccination status. Israel’s Knesset Labour and Health Committee approved the measure earlier this month. Currently, there are only ten countries from which travelers landing in Israel...

