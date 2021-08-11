You Can Now Watch TikTok During Your American Airlines Flight
If the thought of being without access to TikTok as you're 35,000 feet in the air is enough to make you feel panicky, you can rest easy. American Airlines just announced a partnership with the viral video app, offering 30 free minutes of scroll time to passengers traveling on select flights without charging a fee for WiFi access, which feels like the perfect way to combat mid-air boredom and keep up with your favorite feeds.
