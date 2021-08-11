Cancel
Columbus, OH

Retired Columbus officer Michael Woods named Hilliard Division of Police deputy chief

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hilliard Division of Police is looking to a veteran Columbus officer as its new deputy chief and eventual successor to Chief Eric Grile. After naming Jennifer Knight, a deputy chief for the Columbus Division of Police, and Michael Woods, who officially retired July 9 from Columbus after serving as a deputy chief and interim chief there, as finalists in late July, Woods was announced Aug. 11 as the city's choice for the position.

