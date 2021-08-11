Kewanee's Duarte crowned Miss World Festival

View more in
Kewanee, IL
Perris Stachlewitz crowned 2021 Sweet Corn Festival Queen
MENDOTA – The 2020 Queen Anna Bokus crowned Perris Stachlewitz the 2021 Sweet Corn Festival Queen on Friday night in Mendota. Honored as her attendants this year are Natalie Orozco and Olivia Eddy. Miss Congeniality was awarded to Bonnie Hall. The Sweet Corn Festival continues all weekend.
Photos and Results from the Miss World Festival Pageant
The Miss World Festival Pageant was held on Saturday in Kewanee. New Queens were crowned and pageantry was celebrated during the several hours long event. Below are the results and photos from Saturday’s Miss World Festival Pageant and a big congratulations go out to new Queen, Ailynn Duarte, Jr Miss World Festival Queen Genavyve Barnes, Little Miss World Festival Queen Charlie Vandersnick and Mini-Miss World Festival Queen Ivie Haptonstall.
Three candidates vie for 2021 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Queen crown
BUCYRUS -- Three young women will vie for the title of the 2021 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Queen. This year's festival is Aug. 19-21. Abbie is the daughter of Grant and Angie Brocwell and has one sister, Jessica Hammons. In high school, Abbie participated in band, show choir, school musicals, FFA, NHS and NTHS, Student Council, and she was the 2020 HOSA President.
