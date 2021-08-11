Kewanee's Duarte crowned Miss World Festival

The Miss World Festival Pageant was held on Saturday in Kewanee. New Queens were crowned and pageantry was celebrated during the several hours long event. Below are the results and photos from Saturday’s Miss World Festival Pageant and a big congratulations go out to new Queen, Ailynn Duarte, Jr Miss World Festival Queen Genavyve Barnes, Little Miss World Festival Queen Charlie Vandersnick and Mini-Miss World Festival Queen Ivie Haptonstall.