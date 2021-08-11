Grabill takes Bureau Co. Fair crown

View more in
Bureau County, IL
Posted byABC News
T-Mobile says data breach exposed personal data of more than 40 million people
Personal data included social security numbers, the company said.
Posted byNBC News
As U.S. promotes booster shots against Covid, moral questions arise over vaccine equity
The announcement Wednesday by top U.S. health officials that booster shots against Covid-19 will be dispensed to all Americans beginning next month has spurred renewed criticism about existing vaccine inequities and fears that the world's poorer nations will remain unprepared for new and potentially deadlier variants of the coronavirus. As...
Posted byThe Hill
Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal
President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
Florida State|NBC News
2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates
Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted byThe Associated Press
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant...
Military|Posted byReuters
Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News
Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
U.S. Politics|Posted byThe Associated Press
Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
Posted byReuters
New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump
WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff
President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
