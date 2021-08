Republican state Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, in an Aug. 17 news release, laid out his 2022 legislative agenda, which he labeled as “bold.”. “Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their socialist colleagues have put a target on the state of Georgia,” Mullis said. “Their liberal agenda would doom the working class. They have tried to shove their socialist polices down our throats, costs us the MLB Allstar Game, and treat China with kid-gloves. We must bring an end to the disastrous policies of the radical left.”