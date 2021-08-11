Revealed: DBJ's 2021 C-Suite Awards winners

Get ready to cast your ballots. The Accessories Council has announced the finalists for its third annual Design Excellence Awards, which recognizes outstanding individual products, and anyone can participate in the voting to pick the winners. The finalists are divided up by the major product markets, including handbags, footwear, eyewear, jewelry and personal accessories, segmented by price levels or usage. And there are three special categories for Tech & Innovation, Social Impact and Sustainability. Within the footwear category, here are the finalists in the “Under $250” group: Hunter by Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Presented by Caleres, $120 Eco Tall Boot by Franco Sarto, Presented by Caleres,...