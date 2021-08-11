American International College to Offer Two Cannabis Programs Online - Graduate Degree in Cannabis Science and Commerce and Micro-Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate

The real risk associated with marijuana continues to be in the policies supporting its prohibition. The cannabis industry is moving across the United States with the power of a Mack Truck screaming down the highway, plumes of smoke wafting out the windows, and a sign on the back that reads, “red-eye express.” The business of growing and selling weed has matured into a multi-billion-dollar operation, despite not having any support from the federal government, and around 70% of the population thinks the business should be taxed and regulated like alcohol and tobacco.