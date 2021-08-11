Roads get boost from sales tax

A change made this week in where some county sales tax revenue will go is meant to give Garvin County's commissioners more of a share for road maintenance.

The commissioners themselves gave approval Monday for a slight modification to the half cent county sales tax renewed by voters earlier this year.

Until this week 20 percent of the tax revenues have gone toward the maintenance of county roads and bridges (5 percent), the county's general fund (11 percent) and 2 percent for both senior citizens organizations in the county and the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.

Those first two will be switched as 11 percent will now be for roads and bridges, while 5 percent will go into the general fund.

“This is just to get the commissioners a little more money for road maintenance,” said Garvin County Clerk Lori Fulks, whose office officially opened back up to the public on Monday after a few days of closure due to positive COVID-19 tests for some employees.

“The money for OSU Extension and senior citizens will remain the same.”

The majority of the sales tax (80 percent) goes to fund public ambulance services in Garvin County and maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department, county jail and the county 911 system.

Another change made this week was for the revenue from a three-quarter cent use tax.

Instead of all of it going into the county's general fund, now each county commissioner will receive 23 percent, again to help with road maintenance, and the remaining 31 percent to the county sheriff's office.

The use tax generated a total of $50,000 in July, which in the new scenario would have been divided up with $11,500 going to each county commissioner and about $15,500 to the sheriff's office.

Fulks stresses the amount coming from the use tax does “go up and down” each month.

•••

A couple of Garvin County projects were among those getting the thumbs up during a recent monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.

One is a U.S. Highway 77 bridge reconstruction over the Washita River overflow and unnamed creek just southeast of the state Highway 29 junction near Wynnewood.

The contract of just over $5 million was awarded to Sewell Bros., Inc., of Oklahoma City.

Another project is for sidewalk improvements from SH 19 stretching .6 mile southwest of the US 77 junction and then northeast in Pauls Valley. The project's length totals .7 mile.

A contact of just over $560,000 was awarded to Rudy Construction Co. of Oklahoma City.

Transportation commissioners voted to award 23 contracts totaling $91 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 20 counties.

Contracts were also awarded for major projects on Interstate 35 in Love County, I-40 in Oklahoma County, I-35 in Kay County, US-69/75 in Bryan County and SH-66 in Lincoln County.