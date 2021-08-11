College for Kids program proves a sense of wonder still exists in children

As the world around us continues to evolve, we must change with it and teach our children how to embrace change. Our children are our greatest asset and future world leaders, so we must equip them with the tools, skills, and perspectives they will need in this increasingly interconnected world. As parents and educators, it is our responsibility to expand our children’s horizons and nurture, encourage, and teach them to grow their hearts and minds. It is beneficial and essential that children are taught a global curriculum at a young age, giving them the understanding and knowledge that will help them become good citizens of the world.