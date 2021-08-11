Cancel
Letter: Re: TUSD teaching anarchy

By Rick Cohn, West side
 7 days ago

A letter writer complained that TUSD was teaching anarchy. What TUSD is teaching is civil disobedience, not anarchy. TUSD is protesting one ill conceived law, not all laws. As for going through legal channels to change the law, time and the COVID19 delta variant wait for no one. Apparently, no TUSD school board members want to risk the health or life of any of TUSD's students. That doesn't seem unreasonable to me.

Comments / 0

