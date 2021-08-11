Letter: The “blame game” is getting us nowhere

Canada has opened their border for vaccinated Americans. President Biden is keeping them out for another two weeks. It is interesting to see videos of the orderly process, with everyone following the rules. At the same time people are flooding across our southern border with over one million so far this year. I have heard him say the border is closed. It is my belief that most Americans take him at his word without caring enough to learn otherwise. At the current rate millions more will cross this year. They are being transported at taxpayer expense to all parts of our country. The government is even willing to pay citizens to transport them.