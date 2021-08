Close to nine in 10 consumers will perform at least some of their upcoming holiday shopping digitally. According to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers from enterprise customer data platform TreasureData, nearly half of respondents (47%) plan to do a combination of in-store and online shopping for the holidays, with almost four in 10 (39%) skipping brick-and-mortar altogether in favor of e-commerce options. This means 86% of respondents will make at least some of their holiday purchases online, with only 14% sticking exclusively to brick-and-mortar stores.