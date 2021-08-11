DCPS Chancellor Lays Out COVID Distancing, Quarantining Guidelines as New School Year Nears
D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee has laid out the system’s approach to social distancing and quarantining for the new school year. Pre-kindergarten and adult-education students should maintain six feet of distance, while students in kindergarten through 12th grades should stay three feet apart, the DCPS chief said during a Tuesday news conference, WTOP reported.www.washingtoninformer.com
