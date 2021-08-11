Cancel
DCPS Chancellor Lays Out COVID Distancing, Quarantining Guidelines as New School Year Nears

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee has laid out the system’s approach to social distancing and quarantining for the new school year. Pre-kindergarten and adult-education students should maintain six feet of distance, while students in kindergarten through 12th grades should stay three feet apart, the DCPS chief said during a Tuesday news conference, WTOP reported.

