2022 Ford Maverick Is Getting Noticed By Focus, Fusion Owners

fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ford announced that it would stop selling sedans in North America years ago, that decision was met with a lot of skepticism. Many wondered how the automaker would compensate for the loss of sedans, particularly affordable, entry-level models. The answer, as it turns out, is the 2022 Ford Maverick, which features a sub-$20k starting price and a very impressive estimated 40 city miles-per-gallon rating for the base hybrid model. Those numbers, it seems, have apparently caught the attention of current Ford sedan owners.

fordauthority.com

Ford
Cars
thedrive

Compact 2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Shows Its Size Next to Ranger, F-150

The new car bloat is real. In a world where vehicles are larger than ever, new car buyers have been calling on automakers to downsize vehicles so that they might actually fit in their garages. That's what makes compact pickups like the 2022 Ford Maverick so darn refreshing. Recently, folks...
carthrottle.com

What Does Ford Want The ‘Skyline’ Name For?

Ford has sought to trademark ‘Skyline’, which could hint at a future vehicle with that name. Skyline. To car guys and girls it pretty much means only one thing - Nissan’s iconic coupe and saloon models that have spanned over half a century. But now Ford has filed a trademark for the Skyline moniker, so it looks like the Blue Oval may be planning to use the name for an upcoming model.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Could Be Getting The Twin-Turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8

Just yesterday, Ford Authority exclusively reported that at least one Ford GT spotted around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with. It’s unclear what, exactly, this powertrain might be, but sources noted that it sounds very different from Ford’s twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that currently powers the supercar. And that had us wondering – might this mysterious powertrain be Ford’s twin-turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8?
thedrive

Here's What the Cheapest Ford Maverick Looks Like Inside and Out

Ford's most affordable vehicle looks pretty darn good, steelies and all. The base-trim Ford Maverick is one of the most welcomed additions to Ford's lineup in years. A small pickup truck with steel wheels that gets 40 miles per gallon in the city, all for around $21,000? Sign me up.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Being Tested With Mysterious Powertrain

Though Ford GT production is winding down and scheduled to end following the 2022 model year, the automaker has already extended the production of its latest road-going supercar a total of two times. Whether or not it will make it a third is currently unclear. However, sources have told Ford Authority that at least one Ford GT around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Trounces Biggest Rival In One Key Area

The small(ish) pickup truck is back. A segment written off by automakers not so long ago is seeing something of a resurgence thanks to the debuts of the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Neither has traditional body-on-frame construction but it's also not necessary. Both offer highly capable all-wheel drive systems and driving modes that'll meet owners' needs.
Carstorquenews.com

New Ford Maverick First Impressions From a Picky Small Truck Fan

Having seen the new Ford Maverick this week, this fan and former owner of a small truck came away with some strong emotions around the new truck. The new Ford Maverick is going to be a huge success for Ford. There exists a market for unit-body small trucks in America. Such trucks will appeal to almost every major sales segment. New college grads, parents buying trucks for high school kids, commuters who like trucks and need a low cost of ownership and low cost per mile. Retired folks who like to have a runabout perfect for weekend hobbies. Landscaping and other trades who need trucks for estimators and foremen to use that can still carry tools amd materials in a pinch. We can keep going.
CarsCNET

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T fuel economy shows up on window sticker preview

The 2022 Ford Maverick isn't just about providing Americans with an affordable pickup truck, this is literally Ford's way of reaching the entry-level car segment once again. And if you want to play with the Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas of the world, stellar fuel economy is a must. On Monday, we got a preview of what to expect from the fuel-sipping pickup with a window sticker for one model, thanks to the Maverick Truck Club forum.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Stunning 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was built to homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR. At the time, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing. In order to meet homologation standards, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. A total of 1,359 examples were built between the 1969 and 1970 model years.
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Is Cheaper Than 2011 Ford Ranger Was 10 Years Ago

When the 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed last month, it was a true revelation in several areas. First was its impressively low starting MSRP of $19,995 – which Ford Authority was the first to exclusively report way back in February. Second was the base (hybrid) model’s estimated fuel economy of 40 miles-per-gallon in the city. In fact, the Maverick’s bargain-basement price is so low that it compares favorably even with economy cars like the Honda Civic, though it can be optioned well into the $30k range as well.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Asks U.S. Patent Office To Rescind GM Cruise Related Trademarks

Back in July, Ford’s chief crosstown rival, General Motors, and its self-driving subsidiary, Cruise, filed a lawsuit against The Blue Oval which aims to block The Blue Oval from using the name BlueCruise for its forthcoming hands-free highway driving feature. The crux of the lawsuit is that Ford’s use of BlueCruise infringes upon GM’s own hands-free driving tech, dubbed Super Cruise, but FoMoCo argues that the word “cruise” is used widely across the entire automotive industry. Now, Ford is fighting back by asking the U.S. Patent Office to rescind all GM Cruise related trademarks, according to Reuters.
thedrive

Want the Cheapest Ford Maverick? You Get a Basic Touchscreen

No Sync3 here, but you'll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's something special about a no-frills base model that just gets back to basics. Ford in particular has been killing it with entry-level variants of the Bronco, but most notably, the upcoming 2022 Ford Maverick, which has an affordable starting price and the right blend of technology. And our favorite, of course, steel wheels.
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
thedrive

The Cheap Hybrid Ford Maverick Won't Be Stocked at Dealerships: Report

Only the more expensive two-liter trucks will reportedly be available on dealer lots. Ford's $21,490 2022 Maverick is a good deal for a small pickup truck, even if it's light on equipment as a base model. An estimated 37 mpg combined doesn't hurt either, but as it turns out, there's a catch if you're looking for a cheap Maverick with the standard hybrid drivetrain; Ford isn't making an effort to have them on dealer lots.
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick Already Has One of the Best Interiors

The Ford Maverick has been in the news a lot recently. Frankly, the small truck has kicked off something of a renaissance in the small truck market, started earlier by the brand’s own Ranger truck. Hyundai followed suit with the Santa Cruz, but “Maverick” is the word on everyone’s lips. Moreover, the interior is no exception, and images show that Ford put a lot of effort into it. Then again, Ford has been doing that a lot lately.

