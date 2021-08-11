2022 Ford Maverick Is Getting Noticed By Focus, Fusion Owners
When Ford announced that it would stop selling sedans in North America years ago, that decision was met with a lot of skepticism. Many wondered how the automaker would compensate for the loss of sedans, particularly affordable, entry-level models. The answer, as it turns out, is the 2022 Ford Maverick, which features a sub-$20k starting price and a very impressive estimated 40 city miles-per-gallon rating for the base hybrid model. Those numbers, it seems, have apparently caught the attention of current Ford sedan owners.fordauthority.com
