Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Hazardous heat, scattered storms, cooler weekend

By Jeff Lyons
14news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oppressive humidity and heat gripped the Tri-State again on Wednesday as the heat index climbed into the triple digits. Warm and muggy overnight with a low of 76. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the summer with a high of 95 and heat index in the 105-110 range. A cold front will trigger thunderstorms late Thursday night and early Friday to usher in cooler and drier air for the weekend. Friday’s highs will stop in the mid 80s. Over the weekend, a few scattered showers possible Saturday with sunny and dry for Sunday. Highs both days will stay in the low to mid 80s. Mild temps remain early next week with more scattered storms possible.

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Wfie#Usher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy