Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Alaska prison reopens amid criticism from reform advocates

midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska prison that was closed for about five years will reopen Monday after a nearly $17 million renovation project, corrections officials said. The reopening of the Palmer Correctional Facility in Sutton will add about 300 beds to the state’s current prison capacity of about 5,200, Alaska Public Media reported Wednesday. The prison closed in 2016 because of a declining inmate population and in an effort to restructure costs.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health Care#Ap#Alaska Public Media#Jails
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy