Pendleton man faces assault, robbery charges in alleged group attack in Walla Walla
What began as an armed group planning to take back a vehicle allegedly stolen from a Pendleton man ended with three locals injured and at least one arrest in Walla Walla. Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, of Pendleton was arrested Sunday, Aug. 8, and is accused of organizing 10 other people on July 5 to take a vehicle he claims was stolen from him, Walla Walla County Superior Court documents show.www.union-bulletin.com
Comments / 0