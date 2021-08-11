Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Pendleton man faces assault, robbery charges in alleged group attack in Walla Walla

By Jeremy Burnham Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as an armed group planning to take back a vehicle allegedly stolen from a Pendleton man ended with three locals injured and at least one arrest in Walla Walla. Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, of Pendleton was arrested Sunday, Aug. 8, and is accused of organizing 10 other people on July 5 to take a vehicle he claims was stolen from him, Walla Walla County Superior Court documents show.

