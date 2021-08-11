Cancel
River Falls, WI

Two public hearings now required and Covid mitigation discussion from the River Falls City Council

By Hannah Coyle
River Falls Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA movement to adopt an ordinance to the municipal code relating to public hearings of ordinances was approved unanimously by city council. This approval requires public hearings to be held at both first and second readings. The memorandum states “by making a simple amendment ... to the City code to require that hearings instead be held at both the first and second readings, Council members would be provided a reasonable amount of time – two weeks – to fully process and consider initial community input. Further, community members would have two opportunities to offer input, which would prove especially useful if changes are made to the ordinance after the first hearing.”

