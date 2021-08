Machine Gun Kelly has one message for people confused about the ever-changing direction of his sound -- he doesn't want to hear it. Fresh off the release of his latest single "Papercuts," MGK -- born Colson Baker -- doesn't care about genre, and he doesn't think you should either. The "My Ex's Best Friend" artist has been teetering back and forth between rap, punk and rock styles as of late, leaving some critics wondering which genre he's committing to.