The gold markets rallied a bit on Wednesday after the CPI numbers came out as expected. Because of this, the US dollar sold off, and we have seen strength in the gold market ever since. That being said, there are a lot of concerns out there when it comes to inflation, although it seems as if the inflationary story leaves a little bit to be desired. Nonetheless, keep in mind that we will have to pay close attention to the 10-year note and interest rates.