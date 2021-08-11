Impeachment: American Crime Story Offers Feldstein & Paulson Preview
With less than a month to go until the third installment of FX's award-winning anthology series debuts, the cable network is offering a new look at Impeachment: American Crime Story. Based on news reports covering the scandal as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season shines a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). And in the following teaser, we get to see Feldstein and Paulson for the first time in action in their respective roles in a teaser that definitely leaves an impression.bleedingcool.com
