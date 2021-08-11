Plunder Panic Officially Set For September Release
Will Winn Games revealed today they will be releasing the 12-player action arcade title Plunder Panic this September. The game has been confirmed for a Steam release on September 17th as players will be fighting it out in a retro-inspired pirate game. Meanwhile, those of you on console looking to play will need to wait a while as the game will come out later for those systems in 2022. Here's a better look at the game until it comes out in a month.bleedingcool.com
