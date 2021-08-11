Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado to filibuster GOP elections bill, adding fuel to Democratic fight to block the legislation

For a couple months now, Democratic lawmakers for Texas have been locked in a struggle with the state’s Republicans over proposed restrictions on voting. In July, the battle intensified when a bunch of the state House Democrats fled to D.C., denying their chamber a quorum and making it impossible for the rest of the statehouse to even consider legislation. But the Dems weren’t in D.C. to hide out—they were also there to lobby Congress to pass federal voting protections. What they left behind was a hamstrung state Legislature and a ticked-off governor, Greg Abbott, who has promised to wait out this whole thing. Texas Republicans have also struck back: Last week, the Legislature passed arrest warrants for the absent Dems, and on Tuesday the state Supreme Court affirmed the Texas government’s power to detain those lawmakers and bring them to the statehouse. So what happens to the fleeing Texas Democrats now? How long can they stay in D.C., what’s their endgame, and what happens if they’re forced back to Texas? To find out I spoke with Ashley Lopez, a reporter for the KUT public radio station in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.