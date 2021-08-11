Cancel
Texas State

Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado to filibuster GOP elections bill, adding fuel to Democratic fight to block the legislation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The GOP voting restrictions push that left the Texas House scrambling to round up absent Democrats was poised to also shut down work in the Texas Senate on Wednesday as state Sen. Carol Alvarado announced she would filibuster the GOP’s priority voting bill.

Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol in their bid to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Texas StateSlate

Texas Democrats Are Still in D.C.

For a couple months now, Democratic lawmakers for Texas have been locked in a struggle with the state’s Republicans over proposed restrictions on voting. In July, the battle intensified when a bunch of the state House Democrats fled to D.C., denying their chamber a quorum and making it impossible for the rest of the statehouse to even consider legislation. But the Dems weren’t in D.C. to hide out—they were also there to lobby Congress to pass federal voting protections. What they left behind was a hamstrung state Legislature and a ticked-off governor, Greg Abbott, who has promised to wait out this whole thing. Texas Republicans have also struck back: Last week, the Legislature passed arrest warrants for the absent Dems, and on Tuesday the state Supreme Court affirmed the Texas government’s power to detain those lawmakers and bring them to the statehouse. So what happens to the fleeing Texas Democrats now? How long can they stay in D.C., what’s their endgame, and what happens if they’re forced back to Texas? To find out I spoke with Ashley Lopez, a reporter for the KUT public radio station in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Texas Statedefendernetwork.com

Texas law enforcement deputized to round up absent House Democrats

Texas law enforcement was deputized to track down Texas House Democrats still missing from the chamber and bring them to the state Capitol in Austin, a process that Speaker Dade Phelan’s office said “will begin in earnest immediately.”. The news came as the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Absent Texas House Democrats say they remain united in denying quorum over GOP-backed elections bill

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House is still without a quorum. Absent Democrats are back from Washington, but their crusade against a GOP-backed elections bill continues. The House gaveled in late Monday afternoon. But Democrats say they're still holding out for more negotiations on the voting bill before making a return to the State Capitol. Civil arrest warrants have been delivered to their homes or offices to compel them to come back, but no one has been detained, and Republicans say they likely won't for now.
Congress & CourtsJacksonville Daily Progress

Despite filibuster, senate approves election bill

Less than one week after it started, the Senate has considered and approved bills relating to nearly all of the topics laid out by Governor Greg Abbott for the Second Called Session of the 87th Legislature - including the controversial elections bill that sparked a walk out by House opponents.
Austin, TXSeattle Times

Texas Republicans order the arrest of Democrats who fled to block GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday authorized state law enforcement to round up and potentially arrest absentee Democrats who fled the Republican-led chamber to block action on polarizing election legislation. The 80-12 vote empowered the House sergeant-at-arms to dispatch law enforcement officers to compel the attendance...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting bill following Dem jaunt to DC

The Texas Senate passed a sweeping GOP-backed election reform bill on Thursday, after state Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to block it. State Senator Carol Alvarado (D) kicked off her long-shot efforts to derail the bill with a 15-hour filibuster on the floor on Wednesday. The Texas Democrat was not permitted to sit, eat, lean on her desk, skew from topics unrelated to the bill or take bathroom breaks while filibustering.
Texas StateAOL Corp

Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday in the Democrats' latest defiance over new voting restrictions, but it only delayed Republicans who went on to approve the sweeping elections bill just minutes after she wearily left the floor. The GOP's sustained efforts to tighten...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

All Eyes on Texas’ Fight for Voting Rights as Senator Alvarado Enters Sixth Hour of Filibuster

AUSTIN, Texas — At 5:50 p.m. this evening, Sen. Carol Alvarado began her filibuster on the state Senate floor, continuing this summer’s trend of Texas Democrats leading the way in the national fight for voting rights. “I rise today to speak against Senate Bill 1,” Alvarado said. “As a Texas Democrat, I renew this vow to stand up and preserve our democracy as long as I can stand here tonight.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Alvarado’s Powerful, Record-Setting Fifteen Hour Filibuster Shows Democratic Strength in the Continued Fight for the Freedom to Vote

AUSTIN, Texas — At 5:50 p.m. yesterday, Senator Carol Alvarado began her filibuster on the state Senate floor. After 15 hours of unwavering strength, she concluded her testimony against Senate Bill 1 at 8:55 am. This remarkable feat is part of this summer’s trend of Texas Democrats leading the way in the national fight for voting rights.
Congress & Courtsnews4sanantonio.com

Texas Senate outlasts 15-hour filibuster by Sen. Alvarado to pass voting-restrictions bill

Since before sunset Wednesday, state Sen. Carol Alvarado had been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, on the Senate floor. Unable to take bathroom breaks or drink water, she had worn a back brace, eyeglasses and running shoes and talked slowly behind a desk stacked with papers and with a microphone in her hand as she mounted a 15-hour filibuster. The target of her efforts was Senate Bill 1, the GOP's priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.

