49ers release Kevin White to make room for former Jags linebacker

Concerns are a natural part of football. When it comes to the 49ers, they don’t really have more than a handful that are issues. However, there is one concern that can become a major problem and that is the depth at linebacker. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are the clear-cut top of the pecking order, but after them there isn’t really anyone. Azeez Al-Shaair has been a bit of a reliable player in base and filling in for Greenlaw. Unfortunately, a knee injury has put him temporarily on the shelf and now exposes the depth behind him. Regardless of how long he is out, it is an example of how thin they are at linebacker.