Spartanburg, SC

Reward for information on S Carolina homicide

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A reward is being offered for information about a shooting that left a man dead in South Carolina.

Lt. Kevin Bobo, of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, announced Tuesday that the family of Cory Jackson is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to whomever is responsible for his death. Jackson was fatally shot at his home in Spartanburg on July 25, WYFF-TV reported.

The reward is valid for three months. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Investigator Nick Federico at 864-503-4591 or email him at nfederico@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip via the website at www.spartanburgcs.com.

