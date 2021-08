Currently, derivatives exchange Bitget has released its global market penetration plan on Twitter, and at the same time, they published their latest globalization data. Data shows that up to now, Bitget’s global registered users have exceeded 1.6 million, and the user base has extended to 48 countries and regions around the world. Among them, Korean users account for a relatively large number of more than 28%, and the proportion of English-speaking areas has increased significantly, exceeding 21%. This means that Bitget’s globalization strategy has achieved significant results, and its user volume and transaction volume have fully led the derivatives market.