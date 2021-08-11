Seattle Mayor Durkan responds to police pushback over vaccine mandate, and more
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced this week the city workers will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The Seattle Police Officers Guild wasn't pleased. SPOG has claimed that the city did not consult members as required under the guild's bargaining agreement. Durkan disagrees. She says the legal advice the city received was that the decision is not a mandatory subject of bargaining, but the impact on officers and other employees is.kuow.org
