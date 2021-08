The LA Clippers have traded Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Otutu to the Memphis Grizzlies for one of their former ‘Lob City’ guards in Eric Bledsoe. A lot of strange feelings are hitting right now. Beverley was a big part of establishing the current Clipper culture, and was a guy that really benefited the Clippers in most matchups he drew defensively. He was a major part of this core.