Boone County, IN

Basketball group’s golf outing raises money for scholarships

By Maria Flora maria.flora@reporter.net
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oy2qV_0bOjoADL00

The inaugural Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame golf outing was so successful that organizers plan to make it annual.

The July outing at Cool Lake Golf Club earned about $3,500 after expenses, Martha Randel, Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame secretary, said.

And all that money is earmarked for scholarships for Boone County high school graduates who played basketball.

“One of our main goals, besides preserving Boone County basketball history, is to provide scholarships,” she said. “The golf outing made a lot more money than our memberships and other efforts.

“There were lots of men and women at the outing, and they had a good time and were happy to give,” she said. The event is dubbed Teeing Off for Scholarships.

Area students volunteered to photograph golfers and help at the golf course during the outing.

Students from Lebanon, Western Boone, Zionsville and Traders Point Christian high schools may apply for the $500 scholarships, because all four high schools have Indiana High School Association sanctioned basketball programs, she said. To date, the hall of fame has awarded $5,000 in scholarships to boys and girls from all four high schools.

Scholarships are awarded based on qualifications and need, she said.

Teeing Off for Scholarships’ first place went to the team of John Randel, Max Allen, David Bates and Mike Thrine of Thorntown. The foursome received $100 and free rounds of golf at Cool Lake.

Steve Randel, Carol Randel, Eric Randel and Marvin McIntyre of Avon won second place and received a cash prize.

Kristopher Kyle of San Diego won the 50-50 split pot. He was part of a foursome of relatives who also hailed from Fort Wayne, Crawfordsville and Lafayette.

Players paid $50 each, and Martha Randel said the group intends to keep costs reasonable next year.

The hall of fame’s induction ceremony for 2020 inductees is planned for Aug. 21, and the ceremony for 2021 inductees will be in October at Ulen Country Club. For more information on the ceremonies or on how to nominate someone, visit the Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame Facebook page http://www.BooneCountyHoops.comwww.BooneCountyHoops.com.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
