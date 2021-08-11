North Dakota’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 200 Glorious Campsites

A weekend at the lake may be just what the doctor ordered! Listen to the sound of the water and the crackling of the fire while gazing up as you sleep under the stars – now that sounds like heaven. There is a waterfront campground in North Dakota that will give you all of that and more. With more than 200 campgrounds available, there is plenty of space for your tent or the big RV. There aren’t many summer weekends in this state, so be sure to grab one while you still have a chance and you won’t regret it!

Who could resist a camping trip like this? North Dakota's Lake Sakakawea State Park has over 200 campsites right by the water of the state's largest lake.

This park is located on the south shore of Lake Sakakawea and includes 739 acres with campsites for primitive, modern, RVs, and cabins.

Grab a spot via reservation among the trees or right on the shoreline. In both camping areas, Elbowoods and Far Loop, there is plenty of space by the water.

There are 149 modern campsites, 42 primitive campsites, 10 group campsites, and 2 cabins available all summer long.

Right by the campsites is everything you need for a fun weekend at the lake, including a swimming beach, marina, and more.

While you're there you can hike the trails and see beautiful lake views, wildlife, and more.

Fish along the water or take a sailboat out on the waves, or take a dip and swim. The lake is full of possibilities!

When you have the chance to end your day gazing at a view like this, why wouldn't you? This campground is a North Dakota hidden gem.

Make reservations for your camping trip at this waterfront campground in North Dakota on this website .

Lake Sakakawea is North Dakota’s biggest lake, and one of the largest manmade lakes in the entire country. There are multiple parks and recreation areas around it, and you can find an entire list here .

