Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Check out Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp in the new Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beanie Feldstein's Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson's Tripp go face to face in the second teaser for the FX anthology series.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American Crime Story#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Story’ Drops Bizarre Teaser For Season 10

Ryan Murphy is apparently trying to set new heights for weirdness. FX this week rolled out a teaser trailer for American Horror Story Season 10, as reported by comingsoon.net, and it previews what looks like be a very strange–and very scary–go-round for all horror fans. Check out the trailer on this page and see for yourself.
TV Serieskoxe.com

FX reveals part 1 in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ trailer

FX released the official trailer for part 1 of American Horror Story – Season 10. ‘Red Tide’ is the first part of the season American Horror Story: Double Feature. ‘Red Tide’ shows an author (Finn Wittrock) move with his family to a beach house in Provincetown to work on his writing; his wife (Lily Rabe) is pregnant and they have a daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). The author turns to some locals (Frances Conroy and Evan Peters) for inspiration to help combat his writer’s block. Meanwhile, Leslie Grossman tells Macauly Culkin “something weird is going on here and I want to know what it is.” Further clips show the author obsessively typing, Angelica Ross doing lab work and a bloody body dangling over a table. Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd also star in ‘Red Tide.’ You can check out the trailer for part 1 – here.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Hulu: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and New Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Series

Hulu has an abundance of new offerings in August, including a couple of intriguing original series and movies, some long-awaited premieres from FX and FXX, one of the most acclaimed documentaries from this year’s Sundance, and a handful of films that played theaters not that long ago (albeit theaters still largely empty due to the pandemic). All that and the first major acting work from one of our most beloved comic stars. You’ll have to wait until the end of the month for that one, but the opening weeks of August include an extremely promising new comedy. Let’s start there. Watch...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Why It's Time to Retire the Murder House in the 'American Horror Story' Franchise

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for American Horror Stories. While American Horror Stories might not be quite the same as the Ryan Murphy powerhouse American Horror Story, it has breathed new life into the franchise. It's like Goosebumps for adults. And because the first two episodes feature the Murder House, it makes you wonder just how much more content either show can get out of the haunted mansion.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Eboni K. Williams says watching herself on Real Housewives of New York can be "re-triggering and re-traumatizing"

Williams felt she and her castmates had made a lot of progress after filming the show, despite her first season coming amid COVID shutdowns. "We also had a lot of fun times, and I felt really good about my decision to join this crazy ride," she tells Variety's Kate Aurthur. But then she watched the episodes. "I think I wasn’t able to properly anticipate how different this Housewives adventure would be from my previous career in television," says Williams. "I’ve been on camera nationally for well over 10 years now from various news organizations and outlets. And the difference was you do a newscast, it’s in the can and that’s it. This is very different, and I didn’t really calibrate elements such as the re-triggering and re-traumatizing that would happen when you watch it back. It’s only by virtue of watching it back that you kind of see some things you missed in the actual moment. And that compounds the impact of the re-watch. There’s also, I would suggest, even a third component, which is the social media response of the episode. And seeing how your castmates may or may not respond as well. You don’t know until you know." Williams also responded to accusations calling her boring and tabloid "hit pieces" that alleged that her "wokeness" is behind the show's ratings decline. "That felt like sh*t, Kate. That felt like sh*t," Williams says of the Daily Mail stories, which questioned her reputation when she worked at. Fox News. "The only thing that really kind of annoyed me was the absolute lies that were told about my time as an analyst and news anchor and host at Fox News," says Williams. "Because you could ask anybody in leadership there today, and they will tell you I was exceptional while I was there. Trust me, I had to be, Kate. It wasn’t optional. I was exceptional. I was a consummate professional. And I left on very good terms at my own request. I actually left money on the table on my contract, didn’t take a cent with me." ALSO: Williams confirms there will be a RHONY reunion.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode 6 Premiere?

Murderous Santas, demon babies, and killer movies — oh my! Though American Horror Stories has abandoned the season-long format of its predecessor, its proven that it’s just as insane as its parent horror anthology series. And we have a couple more episodes left in this first season. Think of American...
Moviesyounghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Beanie Feldstein

( © Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Do not rain on our parade, especially now that it was announced Beanie Feldstein will be Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl in 58 years! Zoë Kravitz had the best reaction to the news with her comment ‘‘f**k. yes. omg’’ under Beanie’s Instagram post.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Betty Gilpin reunites with GLOW creators and Alison Brie for Apple TV+'s Roar

Gilpin is one of four new additions to GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch's adaptation of Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories Roar, starring Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever. Gilpin will play Amelia, a woman so strikingly beautiful that her husband builds her a shelf to sit upon in their home. Also joining the cast are Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Nicole Kidman Goes All-In on Nine Perfect Strangers

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Mariska Hargitay

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Story Behind Viral Mariska Hargitay Roadside Moment. Actress Melissa McCarthy explained the story behind the viral moment of her asking drivers to honk for fellow actress Mariska Hargitay on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring…. Mariska Hargitay Hands Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in Line in...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

American Crime Story: Fans react to first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment teaser

The first teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment has been released and fans are celebrating the first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. The latest instalment in Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series, Impeachment is set in the mid-1990s and centres on former US president Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Lewinsky, who was just 22 at the time.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Trailer Has Fans Weighing in on New Season of FX Series

Impeachment: American Crime Story dropped its first trailer this week, and it has fans weighing in on the new season of the FX anthology series. The new season of American Crime Story is set to debut on Sept. 7 on FX and will be about the scandal around former U.S. President Bill Clinton's relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen will portray Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy