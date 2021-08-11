Cancel
ABC gives a series order to Latinx family drama Promised Land

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Created by Matt Lopez and starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

