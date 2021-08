Nolin is listed as the Nationals' starting pitcher for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets. Called up from Triple-A Rochester a day earlier to give Washington an extra arm out of the bullpen for the resumption of Tuesday's suspended contest, Nolin wasn't needed after Joe Ross (five innings) handled bulk-relief duties. Due to Thursday's twin bill, the Nationals will need to add a sixth starter to the mix temporarily, so Nolin will get the nod for what will mark his first MLB start since 2015. The 31-year-old lefty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB across 47.1 innings at Rochester this season.