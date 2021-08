Health experts have preached for months the best way to put the pandemic behind us is to get vaccinated. However, thanks to the internet and social media, there's a ton of misinformation circulating being taken as fact leading to many choosing to remain unvaccinated. In an effort to provide accurate, factual information on how the vaccines work, their safety, and the benefit to not only individuals but to everyone, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is launching a new campaign aimed at doing just that with the hope those who are on the fence will sign up to receive the vaccine.