Senate Democrats show their support for critical race theory

F orty-nine senators in the Democratic caucus are now on record supporting critical race theory in K-12 schools.

On Aug. 11, the Senate voted to pass Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton's amendment to the budget reconciliation bill in a 50-49 vote . The amendment would allow the chairman of the budget committee to prohibit or limit federal funding from being used “to promote critical race theory or compel teachers or students to affirm critical race theory in prekindergarten programs, elementary schools, and secondary schools.”

By all means, the amendment is not perfect. For one thing, it specifically prohibits federal funding from being used to promote “critical race theory.” And as Kaylee McGhee White wrote last month, leftists often deny that critical race theory is taught in schools, even as they defend it as something perfectly good to teach in schools. Some argue , disingenuously, that it is a concept only taught in law schools, not to children.

The amendment also does not address concerns about race training in higher education. Hundreds of colleges and universities have begun to implement aspects of equity and critical race theory into their training, curricula, and programming. Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson’s CriticalRace.org has cataloged nearly 400 of these institutions.

Still, some anti-critical race theory campaigners celebrated the amendment's passage. Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo took to Twitter, saying , "The fight against CRT has gone national — and Sen. Cotton is leading the way." And the pro-family interest group, the American Principles Project, called the amendment’s passage a “Huge win for families!”

Critical race theory’s opponents do have reason to celebrate. They just scored a major political victory ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Cotton’s amendment forced 47 Senate Democrats (and two independents) to vote in favor of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

Teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools is something many voters are opposed to. A Harvard/Harris poll found that a whopping 61% of registered voters opposed teaching students that America is structurally racist. And as Conn Carroll wrote in July, Democrats do not have a unified response to the nationwide backlash. This could spell trouble for vulnerable Senate Democrats, such as Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock.

Republican candidates have already embraced opposition to critical race theory. U.S. Senate candidate and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich called critical race theory a “neo-Marxist idea of how race has influenced the inception and history of our nation” in a Fox News op-ed.

Blake Masters, another Arizona Senate candidate and chief operating officer at Thiel Capital, told the conservative America’s Comeback Tour’s attendees, “Too much of schooling in America has become a machine to uproot common sense and to replace it with something much more sinister.”

And in response to reports that an Air Force Academy professor was pushing for the teaching of critical race theory, Georgia Senate candidate Latham Saddler said , “Critical Race Theory divides us and division has no place among our service-minded cadets.”

By proposing his amendment, Cotton forced the Senate Democrats to show their support for critical race theory, thus handing a gift to Republicans going into the 2022 midterm elections.