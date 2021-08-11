Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sununu convenes panel to tackle juvenile justice reforms

By Christian Wade, The Center Square contributor
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRgML_0bOjkSiL00


Gov. Chris Sununu has created a new commission to overhaul the state's juvenile justice system, which has been rocked by recent scandals.

The New Hampshire Juvenile Justice Reform Commission, which is required under a 2018 law, will act as an advisory panel to help the state rope in federal grants and recommend policies "aligning New Hampshire’s juvenile justice system with advances in scientific understanding of adolescent development and youth offenders."

Sununu said the formation of the new panel will open up the state to federal grants and will help "create a juvenile justice system designed to meet the needs of the individuals, families, and communities in a safe, data driven, and evidence based manner."

"Updating the State’s juvenile justice advisory group’s mission and membership will provide new resources to this important initiative and will help the Department’s work in revamping and retooling the system," Sununu said in a statement.

Joe Ribsam, director of the state Division for Children, Youth and Families, said his agency is working to "transform the state’s juvenile justice system to be a more proactive one that identifies and addresses youths’ needs before at-risk youth become involved with the courts."

The state's juvenile detention center – named for former Gov. John Sununu, father of the current governor – has been rocked by scandal over allegations, dating back decades, that former staff members physically and sexually abused more than 150 teens at the facility.

A criminal investigation, launched more than two years ago, is still underway. At least 11 suspects, many former staffers, have been arrested, according to the state.

Lawmakers recently approved a two-year state budget that calls for closing the facility in the next two years and replacing it with a new, 18-bed center.

The state spends about $13 million a year to operate the sprawling Sununu Youth Services Center, which is currently operating at only about 10% of its capacity.

In recent years, the state has focused more money and resources on child mental and behavioral health services as a way to reduce youth incarceration.

In a statement, the state DCYF says it plans to restructure the state's juvenile justice system in a way that "provides accountability without criminalization, offers alternatives to justice system involvement, provides an individualized approach based on the juveniles risks and needs, while ensuring the safety of the community."

The new commission will include representatives from the juvenile justice system and courts, nonprofit groups that work with children and mental health providers.

Anyone interested in serving on the new panel can email a letter of interest and resume to apply.governor@nh.gov .

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
128K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Justice Reform#Juveniles#Department#Dcyf#Apply Governor Nh Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
PoliticsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Sununu disbands juvenile justice advisory group to form new commission

The news caught members of the longstanding Juvenile Justice Statewide Advisory Group by surprise.  Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he had disbanded the group to start his own, saying it was time to “bring in fresh perspectives and ideas” as the state rethinks treatment for at-risk juveniles. He asked anyone interested in joining his new […] The post Sununu disbands juvenile justice advisory group to form new commission appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Hartford, CTConnecticut Post

Fate of bipartisan juvenile crime reforms appear uncertain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chances of reaching a bipartisan agreement on juvenile justice reforms this summer appeared uncertain Tuesday, with a top Republican in the Connecticut House of Representatives saying talks have “broken down" and how the General Assembly should push ahead with a series of GOP ideas to address car thefts and other crimes being committed by repeat juvenile offenders.
Concord, NHUnion Leader

Citing 'fatal flaw,' Sununu vetoes juvenile victim reform bill

CONCORD – A bill passed by the New Hampshire Legislature contained a “fatal flaw” that could prevent prosecuting the most serious assaults against victims over 24, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday in vetoing the measure. The move came days after Attorney General John Formella and all 10 county attorneys from...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Rethinking criminal justice reform: A family-centered approach

“When one person goes to prison, their entire family goes with them.”. These are the words of Alice Marie Johnson, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who served 21 years in prison before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence in 2018 and ultimately pardoned her. Johnson recounted her experience in a...
Trenton, NJnj.gov

Acting Governor Oliver Signs Legislation Establishing Juvenile Justice Pilot Program

TRENTON – Acting Governor Sheila Oliver today signed legislation (S2924/A4663) creating a two-year “Restorative and Transformative Justice for Youths and Communities” pilot program in the Juvenile Justice Commission at the Office of the Attorney General. This legislation appropriates $4.2 million in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, for a total of $8.4 million over two years, to the Juvenile Justice Commission to assist with the process of reintegrating young people released from juvenile facilities back into their communities, aiming to prevent initial and/or repeated involvement with the youth justice system.
Arvada, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Changes to juvenile justice in Arvada

The Arvada City Council unanimously passed two ordinances at the July 19 meeting that will change how juvenile defendants in the city are processed through the criminal justice system. Ordinance number 4767 deals with fighting in schools while ordinance number 4768 changes juvenile’s trial procedure.. The ordinances went into effect...
Congress & Courtskwhi.com

REP. LEMAN FILES LEGISLATION INCREASING CRIMINAL PENALTIES AT BORDER

State Representative Ben Leman has filed legislation seeking to address criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border. On Tuesday, during the second called special session of the legislature, Leman filed House Bill 154. The bill increases criminal penalties for offenses committed while intentionally avoiding a federal or state law enforcement checkpoint. Certain offenses can be enhanced to a felony.
Connecticut StateJournal Inquirer

Social work caucus denies failures of Connecticut's juvenile justice

Legislators belonging to what might be called the General Assembly's social work caucus gathered at the state Capitol the other day to insist that there really isn't much wrong with juvenile justice in Connecticut but that, of course, it always could use more social workers and "programs" to help keep young people out of trouble.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

New state program is aimed at keeping youth out of juvenile justice system

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver signs legislation for pilot program which will deliver a range of services, including help finding jobs. The state is launching a pilot program to help young people transition back into their communities after being incarcerated; the pilot program also will be aimed at preventing their involvement with the criminal justice system in the first place.
Ohio Statewcbe.org

In Ohio, Reforming Criminal Justice Clashes With Calls For Stricter Penalties

When it comes to reforming Ohio's criminal justice system, changing the laws tends to start at the state-level. But while lawmakers look at shifting sentencing from prison to treatment, there's also an urge by officials to increase penalties, resulting in what can be a contrasting approach to reform. As part of our statewide reporting collaborative Justice Matters, Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow, takes a look at the tug-of-war over criminal justice reform in Columbus.
Milford, CTtheorangetimes.com

Kennedy, Ferraro Renew Call Special Session On Juvenile Justice Reform

State Reps. Kathy Kennedy and Charles Ferraro joined their colleagues Aug. 10 in backing a list of specific policies they’ve identified to reform the state’s juvenile justice laws and seek accountability from juvenile offenders. During a news conference on the north steps of the state Capitol in Hartford, House Republicans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy