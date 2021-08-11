UPATED: New COVID-19 cases surpass July's total in the West Piedmont Health District

There have been more new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District during the first 10 days of August than there were the entire month of July. As health officials sounded the alert Tuesday about the delta variant and its reach across Virginia, its impact was felt mightily when the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. Tuesday recorded 59 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.