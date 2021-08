In a brand new chat with Rockin' Interviews, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal was asked if he has heard the "new" GN'R song "Absurd". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have. I remember the song from when I was laying guitar parts for the ['Chinese Democracy'] album. I laid some parts for it back then. And, of course, they've all been replaced — I'm not in the band. Slash should be on there, of course, doing all the leads and stuff. So, yeah, I heard it. And it was pretty cool hearing him on there doing his thing. It definitely made it feel more like what it is — like a band."