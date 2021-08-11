Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Trump supporter sentenced to prison for shooting after rally that injured Black teen

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa – A shooting that injured a teenage girl after a rally for then-President Donald Trump could have been much worse, prosecutor Olu Salami said Friday. Michael McKinney, 26, was charged with attempted murder and other crimes for the shooting, in which the 15-year-old girl was struck in the leg. He later pleaded guilty to lesser offenses. At McKinney’s sentencing hearing Monday, Salami noted that the victim, who had been exchanging insults with pro-Trump rally-goers, was standing in the car’s open sunroof when she was struck.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
State
Minnesota State
Des Moines, IA
Society
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Hate Crime#The Associated Press#Ap#Twitter#Dmrmorris#Des Moines Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 1

Community Policy