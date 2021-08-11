Trump supporter sentenced to prison for shooting after rally that injured Black teen

DES MOINES, Iowa – A shooting that injured a teenage girl after a rally for then-President Donald Trump could have been much worse, prosecutor Olu Salami said Friday. Michael McKinney, 26, was charged with attempted murder and other crimes for the shooting, in which the 15-year-old girl was struck in the leg. He later pleaded guilty to lesser offenses. At McKinney’s sentencing hearing Monday, Salami noted that the victim, who had been exchanging insults with pro-Trump rally-goers, was standing in the car’s open sunroof when she was struck.