Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Delayed To Early 2022, Wavelengths DLC Coming September 30

THQ Nordic has announced that the third mainline game in the popular Darksiders franchise is heading to the Switch system next month. DarkSiders III, which was originally released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, will come to Nintendo current platform on 30th September. That’s not all as the Nintendo Switch version of Darksiders III will come complete with both DLC’s which are Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. This means that all three mainline Darksiders games will be available for purchase on the Switch.