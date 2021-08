DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for a group of suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous following a fatal shooting Tuesday night. The shooting happened in west Denver outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Police say it was part of a crime spree that included a carjacking in which a person was badly hurt. On Wednesday morning Copter4 flew over the scene where the fatal shooting took place. (credit: CBS) Investigators say it started with a call for a carjacking at 10:50 p.m. near Colfax Avenue and...