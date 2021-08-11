Cancel
Funeral service set for Thursday for longtime Georgia legislator Carlton Colwell

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlton Harry Colwell, a Northeast Georgia businessman and longtime Georgia legislator, died Monday following an extended illness. Colwell, a Blairsville native, owned and operated Caldwell Construction Company for 71 years. He was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1964 and served on a number of committees, including the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Colwell served in the State House for three decades.

